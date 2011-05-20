Strong Canadian contingent for Dalby, Offenburg World Cups

Max Plaxton (Specialized) gets the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Canada is sending a strong contingent of athletes to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup races in Yorkshire, Dalby Forest, United Kingdom on May 21-22 and Offenburg, Germany on May 28-29.

Les by Head Coach Dan Proulx, a total of 10 riders will compete under the Team Canada banner, including 2010 Canada Cup winner Andrew Watson current US Pro XCT series leader Max Plaxton and Canadian junior national champion Evan McNeely as well as elite women's riders Amanda Sin and Mical Dyck to name a few.

In addition to the Canadian national team members, other Canadians will be racing with their respective pro teams, including Catharine Pendral (Team Luna), Marie-Hélène Prémont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) and Francis Morin (BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry).

Canadian Delegation for the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike World Cups in Dalby Forest & Offenburg

Derek Zandstra (Trenton, ON)

Andrew Watson (Barrie, ON)

Max Plaxton (Victoria, BC)

Raphaël Gagne (Lac Beauport, QC)

Amanda Sin (Collingwood, ON)

Mical Dyck (Victoria, BC)

Antoine Caron* (Stoneham, QC)

Evan Mcneely* (Kingston, ON)

Mikaela Kofman* (Toronto, ON)

Laura Bietola* (Greenwood, ON)

* indicates Under 23