Stromlo to host 2011 Australian Solo 24 Hour MTB Championships

Image 1 of 13 Solo 24-hour champion Jason English heads field at the JetBlack race. (Image credit: Sharon Payne) Image 2 of 13 Elite Women 2010 World Solo 24Hr Champion, Jess Douglas, during a pit stop in the 2010 world champs during a 7 day stage race in the Australian bush (2011 Terra Australis) (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 3 of 13 Peta Mullens, 6th Elite Women 2010 World Solo 24Hr Champs, on the berm descent at Stromlo (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 4 of 13 The winding single track climb to the top of Mt Stromlo (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 5 of 13 35-39 Men 2010 World Solo 24Hr age-group Champion , Jason McAvoy, during a 7 day stage race in the Australian bush (2011 Terra Australis) (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 6 of 13 The snaking single tracks of Mount Stromlo (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 7 of 13 The lights of the riders and their campsites on Mount Stromlo (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 8 of 13 Finishing a night lap on the Stromlo 24 Hour course (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 9 of 13 At the 2010 Australian Solo Championships, eventual winner Jason English leads Andy Fellows early in the race. They would finish 1st and 3rd in Elite Men in the 2010 world solo 24hr championships (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 10 of 13 Elite Men 2010 World Solo 24Hr Champion, Jason English, approaching his pit in the 2010 world champs (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 11 of 13 Elite Women 2010 World Solo 24Hr Champion, Jess Douglas, during a pit stop in the 2010 world champs (Image credit: Russell Barker) Image 12 of 13 Women's winner Jess Douglas gets a bit of rest before the presentations. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 13 Australia's Jason English crosses the line on Sunday for the Elite Men's win. (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Stromlo Forest Park in Canberra, Australia will be the site for the 2011 Australian Solo 24 Hour Mountain Bike Championships over the Easter long weekend (23/24 April 2011).

Riding on many of the same tracks used in the 2009 UCI MTB World Championships and the 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24Hr Championships, the leading riders can expect to cover more than 400 kilometres and climb over 12,000 metres during the race. With 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24 Hour Champions Jason English and Jess Douglas leading the charge plus several world age-group champions taking part, this will not be a race for the faint hearted, although many riders enter to achieve their own personal goals.

This event is a Solo-Only race - teams are not allowed, so all the riders on course plus all of their support crews are suffering equally. This creates a unique atmosphere on course and in the event village. Canberra Off-Road Cyclists (CORC) are once again staging the event, first held as a Solo Australian Championships by them in 2005, although this will be the first time it is being held at Stromlo Forest Park.

Stromlo Forest Park was purpose built as a recreational area following the 2003 bushfires which completely destroyed the vegetation on the mountain. It caters to road cycling, mountain biking, BMX, cross country running and equestrian activities.

While it is unlikely that the huge field of solo entries (411) from the 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24Hr Championships in Canberra will be repeated for the 2011 national championships, CORC are expecting between 150 and 200 riders as 24 hour racing has really taken off in Australia in recent years.