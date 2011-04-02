Stromlo to host 2011 Australian Solo 24 Hour MTB Championships
English and Douglas headline gruelling race
Stromlo Forest Park in Canberra, Australia will be the site for the 2011 Australian Solo 24 Hour Mountain Bike Championships over the Easter long weekend (23/24 April 2011).
Riding on many of the same tracks used in the 2009 UCI MTB World Championships and the 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24Hr Championships, the leading riders can expect to cover more than 400 kilometres and climb over 12,000 metres during the race. With 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24 Hour Champions Jason English and Jess Douglas leading the charge plus several world age-group champions taking part, this will not be a race for the faint hearted, although many riders enter to achieve their own personal goals.
This event is a Solo-Only race - teams are not allowed, so all the riders on course plus all of their support crews are suffering equally. This creates a unique atmosphere on course and in the event village. Canberra Off-Road Cyclists (CORC) are once again staging the event, first held as a Solo Australian Championships by them in 2005, although this will be the first time it is being held at Stromlo Forest Park.
Stromlo Forest Park was purpose built as a recreational area following the 2003 bushfires which completely destroyed the vegetation on the mountain. It caters to road cycling, mountain biking, BMX, cross country running and equestrian activities.
While it is unlikely that the huge field of solo entries (411) from the 2010 24 Hours of Adrenalin World Solo 24Hr Championships in Canberra will be repeated for the 2011 national championships, CORC are expecting between 150 and 200 riders as 24 hour racing has really taken off in Australia in recent years.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy