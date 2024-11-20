Strava plan to restrict third-party apps has users in an uproar

Fitness application makers say move will only affect a 'small fraction' of users

Strava sent a message to its users this week announcing that third-party applications will no longer be allowed to display customers' data to other users. The note sparked an uproar on social media, with users of the popular fitness-tracking app accusing the company of trying to kill off third-party apps such as those used for coaching services or comparisons.

Strava posted an update one day after the message went out, trying to reassure users that the changes will have "no impact to most developers" and will affect only a "small fraction (less than 0.1%)" of customers.

