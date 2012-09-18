Storm damage forces change to Tour of Beijing

Image 1 of 3 Scenic landscape at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 3 The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

The 2012 Tour of Beijing's second stage has been forced to undergo change due to a section of a key mountain road being washed away in severe storms which devastated the Chinese capital in late July.

Stage 2 was initially planned as a 134 kilometre stage from the Bird's Nest Stadium, west, featuring four punchy climbs to Mentougou District. While mid-year is subject to monsoons, the storm was the largest to hit Beijing in 60 years and 37 people lost their lives. Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the storm affected 1.9 million people and caused almost 10 billion yuan in damage.

Race organisers moved to re-route the stage and will now be a slightly shorter 126km with three categorised climbs with a longer and higher principle climb, with the finish remaining at the Yongding River Cultural Square.

The stage update was one of a number of key outcomes from the most recent visit to China by Global Cycling Promotion, which evidenced the progression by the local organising committee and further growth of cycling amongst the Chinese public since the inaugural event in 2011.

