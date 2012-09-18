Storm damage forces change to Tour of Beijing
Devastating floods wash away stage 2 road
The 2012 Tour of Beijing's second stage has been forced to undergo change due to a section of a key mountain road being washed away in severe storms which devastated the Chinese capital in late July.
Related Articles
Stage 2 was initially planned as a 134 kilometre stage from the Bird's Nest Stadium, west, featuring four punchy climbs to Mentougou District. While mid-year is subject to monsoons, the storm was the largest to hit Beijing in 60 years and 37 people lost their lives. Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the storm affected 1.9 million people and caused almost 10 billion yuan in damage.
Race organisers moved to re-route the stage and will now be a slightly shorter 126km with three categorised climbs with a longer and higher principle climb, with the finish remaining at the Yongding River Cultural Square.
The stage update was one of a number of key outcomes from the most recent visit to China by Global Cycling Promotion, which evidenced the progression by the local organising committee and further growth of cycling amongst the Chinese public since the inaugural event in 2011.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy