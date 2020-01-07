Steimle undergoes successful heart surgery

Deceuninck-QuickStep's promising neo-pro Jannik Steimle is on the way home after undergoing successful heart surgery.

The German sprinter posted a photo of himself from a hospital on his Facebook page but declined to go into specifics of what issue required surgical intervention.

"I am currently in the cardiology of the Brussels University hospital. When I was in Calpe with the team in December and we had medical check, I was told that something is wrong.

"Well everything half as wild.. last night the plane went to Brussels. This morning at 12:00 I had the surgery. After about 2:30 h everyone was done. What it was exactly at heart can and I don't want to say."

The 23-year-old won two stages of the Tour of Austria with Team Voralberg in 2019 and won the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen while racing as a trainee with Deceuninck-QuickStep after signing a two-year contract with the team.

He did not say when he would return to training.