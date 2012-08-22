Steegmans, Terpstra re-up with Omega Pharma - Quick-Step

Image 1 of 7 Niki Terpstra celebrates his new title (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 7 Geert Steegmans (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) signs on (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 7 Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Palma (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 7 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 7 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 7 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 7 Nikolas Maes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep has announced that seven of its current riders have renewed their contracts. Gert Steegmans, Julien Vermote, Niki Terpstra, and Nikolas Maes, all at the end of their current agreements, have extended through 2013

Related Articles The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers 2012-2013

Matteo Trentin, Stijn Vandenbergh and Andy Fenn, who had contracts through 2013, have also renewed through 2014.

"We are very happy to announce that such a talented group will return to the team for several more years," CEO Patrick Lefevere said. "All of these riders have played crucial roles in our 43 road wins this year, and we want to build on the success of 2012 by keeping such a strong team in tact. They have worked well together all season, and we want to see all of them further their development, while wearing our team colors. "