Steegmans, Terpstra re-up with Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
Vermote, Maes, Trentin, Vandenbergh and Fenn all staying
Omega Pharma-QuickStep has announced that seven of its current riders have renewed their contracts. Gert Steegmans, Julien Vermote, Niki Terpstra, and Nikolas Maes, all at the end of their current agreements, have extended through 2013
Related Articles
Matteo Trentin, Stijn Vandenbergh and Andy Fenn, who had contracts through 2013, have also renewed through 2014.
"We are very happy to announce that such a talented group will return to the team for several more years," CEO Patrick Lefevere said. "All of these riders have played crucial roles in our 43 road wins this year, and we want to build on the success of 2012 by keeping such a strong team in tact. They have worked well together all season, and we want to see all of them further their development, while wearing our team colors. "
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy