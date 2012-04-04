Startline Gallery: Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 41 A dog is for life not just for a bike race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 41 Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 41 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 41 Antwerp put on a show at the start (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 41 Gerard Vroomen made an appearance (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 41 Theo Boss (Rabobank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 41 Jack Bauer (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 41 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was the main attraction (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 41 Flecha (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 41 Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 41 Andreas Klier (Garmin) and Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 41 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 41 Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 41 Home favourite Leif Hoste (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 41 Three amigos: Matteo Tosatto, Luca Paolini and Daniele Bennati (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 41 The Europcar team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 41 Romain Feillu (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 41 The start line of Scheldeprijs 2012 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 41 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 41 Tyler Farrar and Jeremy Hunt (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 41 Classics man: Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Team Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 41 Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 41 Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 41 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen's bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 41 Fans point out their favourite bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 41 A Sky rider's choice of gears (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 41 Garmin's Cervelo bikes on parade (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 41 Garmin's Cervelo bikes on parade (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 41 Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 41 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 41 Andre Greipel (Lotto) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 33 of 41 Tom Boonen (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 34 of 41 Geert Steegmans (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) signs on (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 35 of 41 The FDJ team with Guesdon (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 36 of 41 The FDJ-BigMat team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 37 of 41 A Lotto legs (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 38 of 41 Huge crowds turned out for the start of the race (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 39 of 41 The Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's team (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 40 of 41 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 41 of 41 # * 161 Jeremie Galland (Fra) * 162 Christophe Laborie (Fra) * 163 Laurent Mangel (Fra) * 164 Rony Martias (Fra) * 165 Jean- Paiani (Fra) * 166 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) * 167 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) * 168 Etienne Tortelier (Fra) # Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator's bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Sandwiched in between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Scheldeprijs is an opportunity for the sprinters to strut their stuff before the action returns to the more testing cobbles of the Classics.

The race is certainly not as glamorous or exciting as Flanders or Roubaix but its status is steeped in history that runs back to 1907. With an illustrious winners list that includes Alberic Schotte, Rik Van Looy, Roger De Vlaeminck, Eddy Merckx and Mark Cavendish, it is a race any sprinter values on the palmares.

While Sunday’s Flanders was raced under bright skies, today’s start in Antwerp had a decidedly chilly feel to it. Ahead of the riders was 202 kilometres of relatively flat terrain and with Mark Cavendish absent, due to the birth of his first child, the race is wide open.

2010 winner Tyler Farrar and Tom Boonen (2004, 2006) are the only previous winners on the start list but with Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto) present, it promises to be a thrilling finale.

