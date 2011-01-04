Stalder retires after six years on the pro circuit

Image 1 of 2 Florian Stalder (Volksbank) earned the sprint jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Florian Stalder (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Florian Stalder has announced his retirement from pro cycling at age 28. He last rode for BMC Racing Team, but did not receive a new contract with the team for the 2011 season.

“I was not able to agree to a reasonably acceptable contract with a professional team,” he said on his personal website. “For this reason I will step back from active cycling after six wonderful years as a professional cyclist.”

The Swiss rider turned pro in 2005 with eD'system -ZVVZ, and rode for Phonak and Team Volksbank before joining BMC in 2009. He did not have any professional wins, but won the sprint jersey at the 2007 Tour de Suisse.