Stalder retires after six years on the pro circuit
Swiss rider got no new contract from BMC Racing Team
Florian Stalder has announced his retirement from pro cycling at age 28. He last rode for BMC Racing Team, but did not receive a new contract with the team for the 2011 season.
“I was not able to agree to a reasonably acceptable contract with a professional team,” he said on his personal website. “For this reason I will step back from active cycling after six wonderful years as a professional cyclist.”
The Swiss rider turned pro in 2005 with eD'system -ZVVZ, and rode for Phonak and Team Volksbank before joining BMC in 2009. He did not have any professional wins, but won the sprint jersey at the 2007 Tour de Suisse.
