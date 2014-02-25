Stage wins "main objective" for Orica-GreenEdge in Langkawi

Image 1 of 4 Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 2014 Tour de Langkawi route (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi) Image 3 of 4 New signing Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 4 Andre Greipel beats Aidis Kruopis and Theo Boss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In Orica-GreenEdge’s second appearance at Tour de Langkawi, Pieter Weening will be the team hope in the general classification as he looks to improve upon second place last year with the help of new signing Esteban Chaves but stage wins will be the order of the day for team in Malaysia.

"The parcours is fairly typical of the Tour of Langkawi," said Sport Director Matt Wilson. "There are nine mostly flat stages, and one really tough mountain stage up to the Genting Highlands on day four. Given the length of the race, it's a good opportunity for the riders to get some decent race miles in their legs on the way to Europe."

GreenEdge will field a six-man team of all-rounders that is built around Weening and sprinter Aidis Kruopis who is the designated sprinter for the race. The Lithuanian sprinter goes into the race with early-season form after his stint racing in the Persian Gulf where he recorded a second place finish in Tour of Qatar

"Our main objective in Langkawi is stage wins," said Wilson. "We are bringing our in-form sprinter Aidis to try and fulfil that objective. With nine potential sprint stages, he will have plenty of opportunities. Pieter Weening's GC goals are always important. He will have our new climbing sensation, Esteban Chaves, there for support."

"This race fills a nice spot on the calendar and it's a good stepping stone between the off-season and the start of the season proper in Europe," Wilson said.

"It's a very well organised race, so we enjoy racing here. Last year, we raced in tough conditions, with extreme temperatures and monsoonal rains. It's a hard block of racing for the guys but they come out of it with great form."

Orica-GreenEdge Tour de Langkawi team: Aidis Kruopis, Brett Lancaster, Damien Howson, Esteban Chaves, Pieter Weening and Sam Bewley