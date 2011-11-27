Stage races return to Guatamala and South Wales

Image 1 of 4 A bridge crossing in El Reto del Quetzal (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 2 of 4 A racer in the Black Mountains 3 Day (Image credit: Dylan Marks) Image 3 of 4 Black Mountains 3 Day singletrack (Image credit: Dylan Marks) Image 4 of 4 Wide open vistas during the Black Mountains 3 Day (Image credit: Dylan Marks)

Organizers announced the return of two mountain bike stages races in 2012: one in Guatamala and one in South Wales in the United Kingdom.

The fifth edition of El Reto del Quetzal will happen March 8 to March 11, 2012. Limited to 150 entrants, the race includes a new stage and is happening on a new date. Racers will pass near Guatemalan attractions like the Volcano de Agua and Lake Atitlan.

The second edition of the Black Mountains 3 Day will be held from June 29 to July 1, 2012 and is run by Bearded Man in the Brecon Beacons National park.

The 2012 event will again start with a 13km evening time trial lap of the Glanusk Estate on Friday. On Saturday, racers take on a 70km route across the Black Mountains. With 2300m of vertical ascent, riders will need their climbing legs on before enjoying the rewards of some of the country's best natural singletrack. Sunday will require refreshed legs to tackle the 68km course that includes the legendary Gap route and some 1800m of climbing.

For more information on th El Reto del Quetzal, visit www.elretodelquetzal.com

For more information on the Black Mountains 3 Day, visit www.blackmountains3day.co.uk.