Sprick hospitalized with stroke

Image 1 of 2 Matthieu Sprick (Team Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Mathieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Matthieu Sprick of Argos-Shimano has suffered a cerebral thrombosis, also known as a stroke. He has been hospitalized, and the team reports that he is conscious and speaking, but “has some symptoms of paralysis."

Physicians described it as a “small cerebrovascular accident.” He will remain in hospital for an unknown amount of time for tests, observation and treatment.

The French rider had only just returned to training after recovering from a fractured bone in his foot.

He turned pro in 2004 with Brioches La Boulangere and joined Argos-Shimano in 2011.