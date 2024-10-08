Sports Director Lars Boom trades SX Worx for FDJ-Suez – will Demi Vollering follow?

Dutchman's team switch to take effect immediately

New FDJ-Suez sports director Lars Boom
New FDJ-Suez sports director Lars Boom (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lars Boom is leaving his role as sports director at SD Worx-Protime to join FDJ-Suez, as announced by the team on Tuesday. The transition takes effect immediately.

The move has re-sparked speculation about whether Demi Vollering will follow her former sports director to the French team. Rumours have connected the Dutch star to FDJ-Suez for months, though no official statement has been made to confirm the move.

