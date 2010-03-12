Spink and Douglas return to Bike Buller MTB Festival

Image 1 of 2 The Bike Buller MTB Festival is drawing nearly double the competitors to race singletrack built by Glen Jacobs. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 2 A rider at the Bike Buller MTB Festival. (Image credit: Rapid Ascent)

The Bike Buller MTB Festival is attracting nearly double the competitors for four races over two days of competition this weekend, March 13-14. Nearly 400 riders from all over Australia will be on hand, including defending champions, Murray Spink and Jess Douglas.

Four racing stages will capitalise on the best bits of the Glen Jacobs-built singletrack that slaloms through the region's snow gums.

The action will kick off on Saturday morning with a 25km cross country race in and around Mt Buller Village using more new trails, followed in the afternoon by a super D course that drops over 300 vertical metres. In between will be a junior event to encourage the riders of the future. After a party on Saturday night, riders will saddle up again on Sunday morning for a tough 50km cross country race over neighbouring Mt.Stirling and back again.

Aongst the participants are a few of Australia's finest mountain bike riders including Tory Thomas, who will give Australian 24-Hour champion, Jess Douglas, a good run for her money.

Shaun Timberlake, teammate of Murray Spink and runner-up last year, is no doubt keen to make some waves as well. He'll have to work hard though as Spink says his "form is okay". After experiencing two flats that caused him to retire early from the coveted Otway Odyssey two weeks ago, he's eager to make amends. When asked what brings him back this year his answer was a simple, "It's a good event. Good course, good trails, good fun."

Spink will be accompanied by his wife and a few Giant Bike teammates and is looking forward to a good mix of riding and socialising. Friends and families of competitors will enjoy a range of on-mountain activities like horse riding, rock climbing, tours, bush walking, scenic chairlifts and cafes.

For more information on the Bike Buller MTB Festival, visit www.bikebullermtbfestival.com.