Southerndownhill team ready for British gravity racing

After a couple of years away, Southerndownhill is back on track with its 2010 race team. Southerndownhill's foundation is downhill racing in the United Kingdom, and for 2010, the team's five gravity riders will be out and about again with full effect to rip up the trails and race to the finish with a big grin.

The team includes Chris Astle, Neil Cousins, Rob Lewis, Ryan Telling and Tom Whant. The latter is coming off a season during which he broke his wrist twice. Lewis is serving as the team's manager.

"I have wanted to launch a team for quite some time now to help support Southerndownhill at the races that we continue to report from," said Lewis, referring to the southerndownhill.com website.

The team will compete in the full British Downhill Series, Juice Lubes Welsh Series, MIJ events, UK Bike Park, Pearce and more.

Riders will race on the new Astrix Havoc R, with its eight inches of travel using their full PCA and Motolink system, plus the RockShox Boxxer Team up front. They'll run Funn Drop In brakes, Decent-Gear tires, Cycle Jersey and Axo kits, and use Shimano Saint drivetrain components with E13 chains.

