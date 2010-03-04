South Africa names del Capo, Nations Cup teams

Jay Thompson (South Africa) (Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Cycling South Africa has named the Under 23 riders that will compete in its Giro del Capo and Nation’s Cup squads for 2010. Paul van Zweel and JC Nel are the only two riders who will compete in both teams, starting with the Giro del Capo in South Africa from March 9-12.

Christopher Jennings has been left off the Giro del Capo squad as he’s already left to start his season in Belgium. The rider will be included in South Africa’s Nation’s Cup team, which will contest five races starting from late March.

A ninth rider will be added to the Nation’s Cup roster, based off performance at the Giro del Capo. The Nation’s Cup team will commence racing at the GP du Portugal in late March before contesting Tour de Flanders, La Cote Picarde, ZLM Tour and Giro delle Regionni.

CSA Toyota Team’s roster for Giro del Capo: JC Nel, Paul van Zweel, HB Kruger, Jean Spies, David Brown and Denzil Afrika.

Cycling South Africa’s Nation’s Cup roster: Christopher Jennings, Johann van Zyl, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Paul van Zweel, JC Nel, Shaun-Nick Bester, Songezo Jim and Michael Robinson.