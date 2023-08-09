Soudal-Quickstep sign Luke Lamperti, Vernon leaves for Israel-Premier Tech

Soudal-Quickstep announced the signing of three-time US national criterium champion Luke Lamperti on Wednesday but have lost Britain's Ethan Vernon to Israel-Premier Tech as teams refresh their rosters for 2024.

The new signing is the first for the Belgian team for the 2024 season amid several departures. Mauro Schmid will move to Jayco-AlUla, Fabio Jakobsen to Team dsm - firmenich, Dries Devenyns will retire and other riders appear on the way out.

Meanwhile the reports swirling around Remco Evenepoel's future continue, with Mikel Landa expected to join Soudal-QuickStep for 2024.

20-year-old Lamperti will become Soudal-Quickstep's second sprinter and understudy to Tim Merlier. He has amassed 11 victories in his three seasons with the Trinity Racing development squad, including a stage win at the 'Baby' Giro Next Gen and three stages and the points classification at the 2.1-ranked Tour of Japan this season.

The versatile Californian has dabbled in mountain bike in addition to road but, since fully focusing on his progress toward the WorldTour has based himself in Girona, Spain for the road season and steadily grown his palmares.

With victories in punchy sprint finishes such as his 2021 stage win in the Tour d'Eure-et-Loir and at the Tour de Taiwan in 2022, Lamperti's success took off this season with stages in the Volta ao Alentejo, Circuit Ardennes and Tour de Bretagne, and the one-day Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic. Lamperti has also shown his promise for the Classics.

He was also on the radar of Jumbo-Visma but will instead fuel the pipeline of talent in the Belgian outfit that uses Specialized bikes.

CEO Patrick Lefevere said the team had been keeping an eye on him and called him "one of the most talented riders coming from the U23 ranks".

"He has a lot of potential and a big love for the Classics, so he's in the right place to discover the Belgian one-day races and develop. We look forward to the next two years", Lefevere said.

Lamperti said he felt the team was the right fit.

"Soudal Quick-Step is known for developing young guys and this had a massive impact on my decision to come here. It's the right fit for me," he said.

"I see myself doing more of the Classics in the future as I progress in the sport. I'm really excited to join them and see where this takes me."

22-year-old Vernon has won seven races during his neo-pro years at Soudal-Quickstep but opted to move to Israel-Premier Tech for 2024 and beyond.

Vernon won the Elimination Race world title on the track on Wednesday and is part of the Great Britain team pursuit squad.

“Ethan is a talented and versatile rider who can both climb and sprint. He will also strengthen our Classics team. I have no doubt that he will fit in well with the other young talents that are emerging on Israel – Premier Tech," team owner says Sylvan Adams said.

“I’m really enthused about the team’s ethos and ambitions," Vernon said after he signed a three-year contract.

"I am excited about being part of the success story and a new project. Everyone I have spoken to shares the same values and their attention to the small details are really impressive and with this I truly believe that, both myself as an individual and IPT as a team will enjoy many years of success."

“Having spent the last two seasons racing against the best riders, it has highlighted my strengths and areas I need to work on. My aim is to become one of the top sprinters in the world and also be able to separate myself from other pure sprinters on hilly and mountainous races / stages. I am confident I can achieve this with the support of the IPT team.”