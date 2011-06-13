Sørensens and Vandborg up for Saxo Bank Tour de France squad

Image 1 of 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Stage winner Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Last minute checks for Brian Vandborg (Saxo Bank Sungard) (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com)

Three Danish riders at the Saxo Bank-SunGard team are still in the running for places in the Tour de France squad that will help Alberto Contador defend his title at the Tour de France. Brian Vandborg, Chris Anker Sørensen and Nicki Sørensen all are candidates to make the nine-rider Tour squad that will be built aruond Contador.



