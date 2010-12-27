Sørensen looks to top 2010 in new season

Chris Anker Sørensen is hoping to deliver the win for CSC-Saxo Bank (Image credit: Gepa-Pictures)

Chris Anker Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank) had only one win in 2010, but it was a big one: stage eight of the Giro d'Italia, the first mountaintop finish of the race. His goal for the coming season is simply “to win some more,” and is going into 2011 highly motivated.

The solo win at Monte Terminillo, “meant that I can perform on the biggest stage, the Grand Tours. The Tour (de France) is obviously the greatest and then the Giro next,” he told dr.dk. “Being able to win a stage there, means that the hopes I have that I can be with the absolute top in the world are justified.”

It was his only win of the season, and he hopes to improve on that in 2011. “I would obviously like to win some more. That is clear. I am not a rider who brings in major victories, but I would hope that next year I can win a little more than I usually do.

He knows that he will have to work on his time trialing, as he hopes to become a GC candidate. “I will go for the GC at the big stage races, and I'll have to improve my time trial. There will be more training on my time trial bike, more targeted training on it. “

At this point he is not sure what 2011 will bring. He has, “moved up a little in the team hierarchy, because many established riders have left.” Sørensen will “try to focus on the Ardennes Classics. As for the Tour de France, one must be ready, because it's a big race. Whether I am helping Contador or whatever it is, we'll see what happens. I want to try riding for classification at the Vuelta.”

At only 26, he is “suddenly one of the oldest on the team,” which means more pressure. “I think I am ready to go and I am looking forward to the coming season. “It is important mentally to get the pat on the back from Bjarne Riis and have him say 'I believe in you.'”