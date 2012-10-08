Sørensen finishes season with GP Bruno Beghelli win

Image 1 of 3 THe top three in the GP Beghelli: Fabio Felline, Nicki Sorensen and Matteo Rabottini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) wins the GP Beghelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Nicki Sorensen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nicki Sørensen finished off the 2012 season in the best possible way – by taking his first and only win of the season. The Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank veteran won Sunday's GP Bruno Beghelli in a late solo attack.

"It is a really good end to the season, and it is a great motivation towards winter training," the 37-year-old told sporten.tv2.dk.

His role is usually that of a domestique, and while he enjoys that role, it is not his ultimate goal. "It means a lot to me to be able to help, for example, Alberto Contador and Carlos Sastre to win the Tour, but the most important for me in cycling is winning. There is no doubt.”

Sørensen found the perfect race to take his season win. “It is a medium-sized race that is well suited to all-round riders like me. Just before I attacked, other riders including (Saxo Bank's) Chris Anker Sørensen and Troels Vinther attacked, and it looked like they would get away. But then they were caught, and with about four kilometers to go, I went solo,” he said.

It was only the eighth win of the season for the Danish WorldTour team, and it meant a lot to Sørensen. “I'm really happy about it. I had not been completely happy with my season, so it was a great way to finish up,” he told ekstrabladet.dk.

“For me it's gone from having been a so-so season to being a season with good success.”

His next step is quite clear for the Dane, who started his season in February. "The next three weeks I will do anything other than cycling, and then begin preparations for next season.”