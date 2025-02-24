Søren Kragh Andersen's season derailed after undergoing surgery to remove a benign lesion

Søren Kragh Andersen has undergone successful minor surgery to remove a benign pseudotumor in the scrotal region, with his Lidl-Trek team confirming that the Dane is not expected to be part of the team's cobbled Classics squad this spring.

"It’s a big disappointment to not be able to join the team for this important first part of the season, but the priority was to sort out the medical issue," Kragh Andersen said.

"There’s a lot of work to do to get ready for my Lidl-Trek debut, but I’m fully motivated to get back to my top shape and support the team for the rest of the season,” he added.

30-year-old Kragh Andersen raced a full Cobbled Classics and Ardennes campaign in 2024 while racing for Alpecin-Deceuninck and has finished in the top ten at Milan-San Remo three times. His palmares include victories at Paris-Tours, Eschborn-Frankfurt and two stages at the 2020 Tour de France.

He has yet to race in 2025, with the surgery keeping him off the bike and delaying his debut in Lidl-Trek colours.

"Whilst he currently is unable to train on the bike due to the location of the surgery, he has started a regime of swimming, running and strength training as he prepares to return to regular on-bike training," the team said.

"Søren will most likely miss the cobbled classics, however his delayed Lidl-Trek debut is due to take place in April."

The 2025 Lidl-Trek Classics squad includes Mads Pedersen, sprinter Jonathan Milan, Toms Skujiņš, Tim Declercq, Quinn Simmons, Edward Theuns and Mathias Vacek.