Søren Kragh Andersen's season derailed after undergoing surgery to remove a benign lesion

By
published

Experienced Dane admits he will miss the 2025 Cobbled Classics campaign

Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek)
Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

Søren Kragh Andersen has undergone successful minor surgery to remove a benign pseudotumor in the scrotal region, with his Lidl-Trek team confirming that the Dane is not expected to be part of the team's cobbled Classics squad this spring.    

"It’s a big disappointment to not be able to join the team for this important first part of the season, but the priority was to sort out the medical issue," Kragh Andersen said.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

More news
Close up detail of a Hunt 40 Carbon wheel with a Good Year tire

The Hunt Spring Sale is live, with over $350 off top rated wheels
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve

'I have to dare to aim high' - Wout van Aert takes aim at Omloop and the Classics after successful season debut
Kate Courtney wins the elite women&#039;s Huffmaster Hopper and sets new record for fastest time on 90-mile course

Kate Courtney sets women's course record, Brennan Wertz repeats with solo men's win at Huffmaster Hopper
See more latest