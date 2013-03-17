Snow forces Milan-San Remo route reduction

The snow and bad weather which have hit Europe has forced a change in the course of Milan-San Remo. Snow on the Turchino climb was ruled too dangerous for the peloton to take on.
Instead of riding the first and biggest climb of the race, the breakaway and peloton climbed into team buses in Ovada to bypass the snow-covered climb, from the 117km mark to the 163km mark on the other side, cutting some 47 km from the route. Cyclingnews crossed the Turchino by car but it would have been impossible for the riders to reach the summit due to snow.
The six-rider breakaway will be allowed to start from Arenzano with the same seven-minute advantage it had on the peloton in Ovada.
Riders were covered in snow as they climbed off their bikes and onto the team buses. Some tweeted images of themselves and their teammates.
