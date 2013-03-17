Snow forces Milan-San Remo route reduction

Image 1 of 31 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 2 of 31 Snow meant that the Milan-San Remo course had to be changed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 31 A mechanic works on a rider's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 31 The peloton waits some more. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 31 Cannondale Factory Racing riders lined up for the re-start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 31 The peloton, all bundled up for the next phase of Milan San-Remo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 31 Racers try to stay dry before the second start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 31 A Garmin-Sharp rider (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 31 An Orica rider (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 31 Lars Bak blows hot air into his gloves. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 31 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 31 Liquigas-Cannondale riders ready to start. Again. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 31 The race caravan awaits the re-start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 31 The lemon is an old trick to help braking in the rain. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 31 A mechanic takes the time to work on a bike before the second start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 31 A Chinese rider on the Argos-Shimano team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 31 No one looked too thrilled by today's weather. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 31 A GreenEdge rider dressed in black (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 31 Racers at the re-start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 31 Cannondale riders ready to go (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 31 Riders all lined up and awaiting the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 31 Racers roll out for the re-start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 31 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 24 of 31 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 25 of 31 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 26 of 31 A rider tucks in behind the Katusha car (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 27 of 31 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 28 of 31 The peloton stops in Ovada (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 29 of 31 The start of the Turchino (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 30 of 31 Snow meant that the Milan-San Remo course had to be changed (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 31 Snow falls near Turchino (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The snow and bad weather which have hit Europe has forced a change in the course of Milan-San Remo. Snow on the Turchino climb was ruled too dangerous for the peloton to take on.

Instead of riding the first and biggest climb of the race, the breakaway and peloton climbed into team buses in Ovada to bypass the snow-covered climb, from the 117km mark to the 163km mark on the other side, cutting some 47 km from the route. Cyclingnews crossed the Turchino by car but it would have been impossible for the riders to reach the summit due to snow.

The six-rider breakaway will be allowed to start from Arenzano with the same seven-minute advantage it had on the peloton in Ovada.

Riders were covered in snow as they climbed off their bikes and onto the team buses. Some tweeted images of themselves and their teammates.