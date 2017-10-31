Slipstream Sports sign Swedish champion Magnusson

Swedish champion Kim Magnusson (Image credit: Niklas Wallner for Swecycling)

Swedish national champion Kim Magnusson is the latest signing to the Slipstream Sports WorldTour squad, to be known as EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale in 2018. The 25-year-old son of Glenn Magnusson, a former teammate of Slipstream Sports owner Jonathan Vaughters, inked a two-year contract with the American squad.

The announcement brings the number of riders confirmed for the team to 22, with other new signings Matti Breschel (Astana), Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott), Dan McLay (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) joining 16 returning riders so far, including Rigoberto Uran who finished second to Chris Froome at the Tour de France.

Magnusson, who steps up to the WorldTour after three years with Team Tre Berg, will make his first appearance with the team at this week's Rouleur Classic in London where the team will unveil its 2018 kit.

The signing of the relatively unknown rider is a nod to the team's Swedish sponsor EF Education First and equipment and apparel sponsor POC.

"We have built an international reputation around safety and innovation and a big part of that is our Swedish heritage," said POC CEO Jonas Sjögren in the team's press release. "Naturally we are avid supporters of Swedish cycling and have also partnered with the Swedish Cycling Federation until 2020. To see Kim, the current Swedish road champion, join Slipstream and be a part of a broader Swedish connection on the WorldTour is truly inspiring and motivating."

Magnusson tipped himself as a rider for stage races and hilly one-day events, but is ready to dedicate himself to the service of his teammates and learning the ropes in the WorldTour.

"Stepping up to the WorldTour with Slipstream Sports is the most important step in my career so far," said Magnusson. "For the past several years, I've worked very hard in training with the help of Thomas Löfvist, and I feel like now is the right time to step up. To be able to sign with Slipstream Sports, which from 2018 has the Swedish company EF Education First as the main sponsor, is highly motivating and fun.

"I want to show myself and the Swedish champion jersey to the cycling world in the best possible way," said Magnusson. "I'm eager to gain important experiences with a great team in a key year in my career."