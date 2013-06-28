Sky's Richie Porte blogs for Cyclingnews during the Tour de France
Australian doesn't hold back
Want to know what's going on within the Team Sky camp during the Tour de France? Richie Porte will be continuing his series of blogs for Cyclingnews during the 100th edition of the French Grand Tour over the next three weeks.
Today, the Australian begins with an update on life following his second overall at the Dauphiné and looks ahead to what's in store over the Tour's first week.
"What it's really done is given me a bit more confidence going into the Tour," Porte writes. "There was a lot of guys there being touted for the podium at the Tour and I guess they've got a lot of tweaks to do too but Chris and I had just as much to improve on as they did."
As usual, Porte is frank in his views and doesn't hold back.
Also joining the 28-year-old throughout the Tour will be John Degenkolb, and Robert Millar.
