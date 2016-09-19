Skinner latest target in 'Fancy Bears' medical records hack

Image 1 of 5 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) Image 2 of 5 Callum Skinner and Jason Kenny with their medals Image 3 of 5 Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner go shoulder to shoukder Image 4 of 5 Callum Skinner starts ahead of Jason Kenny Image 5 of 5 Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner of Great Britain celebrate after winning gold and getting an Olympic record in the Men's Team Sprint

Russian cyber-espionage group 'Fancy Bears' has released part 4 of its hacked documents that contain medical information including Theraputic Use Exemptions (TUE) from files belonging to Rio Olympic athletes. Callum Skinner, a track racer from Great Britain, is the latest cyclist targeted in the series of illegal hacks.

Skinner's medical files were published along with 26 new athletes, including Britain's star distance runner Mo Farah, bringing the total number of athletes targeted to 66. Skinner's file contains two TUEs for the use of prednisolone and salbutamol.

He was prescribed 30mg of prednisolone, one time per day for a five-day treatment in December 2014. He was also prescribed 5mg of salbutamol via an inhaler, twice a day for two days in January this year.

Skinner secured two medals at the Rio Olympics; gold in the team sprint and silver in the individual sprint.

Tsar Team (APT28), calling itself 'Fancy Bears', has hacked into the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) and leaked the confidential medical information to the public.

WADA first announced on September 12 that its ADAMS program had been hacked, which was made through an account set up by the International Olympic Committee for the Olympic Games in Rio. The hackers accessed athlete medical information and initially released files belonging to four American athletes: Simone Biles (gymnastics), Serena and Venus Williams (tennis), and Elena Delle Donne (basketball).

Following the initial leak, confidential medical files of 25 other athletes were released including Tour de France winners Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome, both of whom had their TUE histories revealed. The UCI defended TUE use after Wiggins' and Froome's medical records were published. Froome's two TUEs were for corticosteroid prednisolone with 40mg per day for five days in 2013, and 40mg per day for seven days in 2014. Wiggins' documented six TUEs were between 2008 and 2013.

A third part was published last week contained documents from 11 more athletes including cyclists Jack Bobridge from Australia and Laura Trott from Great Britain. Trott's TUE dates back to 2009, a four-year exemption for asthma medication. Bobridge's TUEs relate to his already public struggles with rheumatoid arthritis in his hands and wrists.

The US Anti-doping Agency and UK Anti-doping Agency have condemned the hackings.