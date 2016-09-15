Froome has 'no issues' with leaked TUE data from WADA hack

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome finished second at the Vuelta after winning a third Tour title in July (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome has a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins says goodbye in London (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning gold in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics. Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 19 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky has said that it followed due process in applying for the therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) for Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins that were highlighted by Russian cyber-hackers on Wednesday. Froome has said that he has "no issues" with the leak of information.

Tsar Team (APT28) – also known as 'Fancy Bear' – has released a second round of data from its hack of the World Anti-Doping Agency's ADAMS system, with Froome and Wiggins among the 29 athletes named. The data leak has been confirmed by WADA, and acknowledged by both Froome and Team Sky.

The documents released by 'Fancy Bear' confirm, as previously reported, that Froome obtained TUEs to use the corticosteroid prednisolone in May 2013 and April 2014.

They also show that Wiggins received a TUE for a 40mg intramuscular injection of the corticosteroid Triamcinolone Acetonide in June 2011, June 2012 and April 2013 – days ahead of the 2011 Tour de France, 2012 Tour de France, and 2013 Giro d'Italia, respectively.

In 2008, while at Team Highroad, Wiggins had also received TUEs for the use of Salbutamol, Fluticasone, Formoterol and Budesonide.

"The Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) process, as set out by UK Anti-Doping, is 'a means by which an athlete can obtain approval to use a prescribed prohibited substance or method for the treatment of a legitimate medical condition,'" Team Sky said in a statement on Thursday.

"Applications made by Team Sky for TUEs have all been managed and recorded in line with the processes put in place by the governing body.

"Team Sky's approach to anti-doping and our commitment to clean competition are well known."

Froome's application for a TUE for prednisolone during the 2014 Tour de Romandie was revealed by Le Journal de Dimanche in June of that year, with the newspaper raising concerns that the UCI had expedited the process. Froome said that he had applied for the TUE as he was suffering from a chest infection, and he went on to win the race. In an interview with the Scotsman newspaper earlier this year, Froome revealed that he had also obtained a TUE for prednisolone in May 2013.

"I've openly discussed my TUEs with the media and have no issues with the leak, which only confirms my statements," Froome said in a statement on Thursday. "In nine years as a professional I've twice required a TUE for exacerbated asthma, the last time was in 2014."



