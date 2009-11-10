Skil-Shimano announce co-sponsor for 2010

Skil-Shimano today announced the Bastion Hotel Group as a co-sponsor for the 2010 season.

"Cycling is an outstanding platform for raising awareness of our name," said Maik Willems, director of the Dutch Hotel group. "We are also very interested in the business opportunities that this partnership opens up."

As part of the agreement, the team's central training base will move from the village of Deurningen to one of the Bastion Hotels in the Limburg province.

"The team's centralised training sessions will be coordinated from Limburg," said Skil Shimano Team Manager Iwan Spekenbrink today. "The site is perfectly suited to the modern supervision of riders and team-building to be developed by the team."

Bastion's Sales Manager Kurt Oprins said the pro continental team was viewed as a good match for the company's goals and objectives. "We feel that the young, ambitious team organisation has a lot in common with our own organisation," he said.

"We are very enthusiastic and we look forward to working together."

