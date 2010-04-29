Sinkewitz still hopes for new team

Patrik Sinkewitz (PSK Whirlpool) is marked by Skil-Shimano (Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Patrik Sinkewitz won Rund um den Henninger Turm in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2007, but this year he will be watching the race, now called Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt on the television. He still has not found a team for the 2010 season.

“I would very much have liked to be in Frankfurt. But the situation is as it is,” he told the German news agency SID. “I have to accept it.”

Sinkewitz was suspended for one year after testing positive in June 2007 for testosterone. He received a reduced statement after co-operating with authorities and disclosing his doping practices.

However, this cooperation may have cost him his future in the peloton. Last year he rode for the Professional Continental Team PSK-Whirlpool, and noted his colleague's reaction when he won a stage in the Sachsen Tour, before going on to take the overall title.

“I could feel a certain contempt from the other riders, but I also have friends in the peloton,” Sinkewitz said. When asked if he regretted his confession and explanations, he answered only, “It doesn't help to look back. If I hadn't done it, I would have been suspended until the end of April this year.”

The 29-year-old continues to train and says he could “race again immediately.” However, all of his contacts with teams this year have come to nothing. “I am far away from giving up hope for a new team. There are still discussions. I hope that everything will still end well.” And if not this year, then he still holds out hope for a new team in 2011.