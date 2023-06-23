Simon Yates leads Jayco-Alula at Tour de France after different approach

Simon Yates and Dylan Groenewegen will lead Jayco-Alula at the Tour de France, which gets underway in Bilbao on Saturday July 1.

The Australian team announced their line-up on Friday morning, confirming the omission of multiple Tour stage winner Michael Matthews, with the goal to target sprint and mountain stages as well as a good GC performance.

Yates has made the Tour centrepiece of his 2023 season, skipping the Giro d’Italia for the first time in five years. The Briton began the year by placing second overall at the Tour Down Under and fourth at Paris-Nice, but he has not raced since he withdrew from the Tour de Romandie with stomach problems in late April.

Yates will have the support Australia’s Chris Harper and the USA's Lawson Craddock. Australian road captain Luke Durbridge and Dane Chris Juul-Jensen will provide experience and support on flatter stages.

“We have a well-built team and clear objectives, for me of course the goals are in the mountains,” Yates said.

“I had a different build up to the Tour this year with less racing and more training and I have good sensations, so we will see.”

Yates’ best finish at the Tour came in 2017, when he placed seventh overall, and he also claimed two stage wins in 2019. His last Tour appearance came in 2021, when he abandoned after a crash on stage 13.

“On paper it looks really good and a course that suits me quite well, so I’m really looking forward to this year’s edition,” said Yates.

Groenewegen claimed one of the few bunch sprints at last year’s Tour, but the 2023 edition appears to offer more opportunities for the fast men.

He warmed up for the Tour with two victories at the Tour of Slovenia, and he is again paired with lead-out man Luka Mezgec in July, with fellow Dutchman Elmar Reinders also forming part of the sprint train and making his Tour de France debut.

“I have been working really well and developing more with Luka Mezgec and the rest of the lead-out train and we’re confident heading into the race,” said Groenewegen.

Luke Durbridge lines up for his ninth Tour, while Lawson Craddock, Chris Juul-Jensen and debutant Chris Harper complete the Jayco-Alula selection. Harper, who arrived from Jumbo-Visma in the off-season, will play a key role in guiding Yates in the mountains.