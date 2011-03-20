Signed jerseys and kit up for auction to benefit earthquake survivors

Image 1 of 3 Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) on the start line of Milan-San Remo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Fumiyuki Beppu and the Tirreno-Adriatico peloton respect a minutes silence for the victims of the Japan earthquake (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Takashi Miyazawa (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) honour the victims of the Japanese disaster. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Save the Children Norway is helping the children in Japan, auctioning off a number of sports-related items, including cycling jerseys. All proceeds will go to Save the Children's Japan Appeal.

The items up for bid include:

HTC-Highroad 2011 jersey signed by the Milan-San Remo team, including winner Matthew Goss.

HTC-Highroad 2011 jersey signed by the women's team who will be riding the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Garmin-Cervèlo 2011 team kit (jersey and bib shorts). The winner will be able to request their size.

Sky special edition Milan-San Remo jersey signed by the whole team.

Kurt-Asle Arvesen's Team Sky jersey worn at Milan-San Remo (signed).

Liquigas-Cannondale jersey signed by Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan.

The auction can be found at http://www.qxl.no/Contents/no/reddbarna/index.htm. Those outside of Norway who wish to bid may contact Save the Children Norway's Mona Lock Skålevik at either Twitter @MonaLS85 or email at mona.skaalevik@hotmail.com

"Following the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear problems, there are currently about 100,000 children now in evacuation centres in Japan, " the organisation said in a press release. "Save the Children Japan is working with these children so that they can play, learn, deal with everything that's happened and just be kids. This is an important part of dealing with the trauma they have been through, and also allows parents to deal with things they might need to do and know that their children are in a safe place.”

Two centres have already been set up in Sendai and Asahai, with more being established.

Save the Children is also helping with the distribution of food, water and blankets to the survivors of the natural catastrophes.

Most races the last week have honoured the victims in Japan, and Japanese champion Takashi Miyazawa of Farnese Vini – Neri Sottoli is also sponsoring an auction.