Shorter La Ruta de los Conquistadores planned for 2012

Image 1 of 3 Riders on the infamous La Ruta railroad trestle bridges (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 2 of 3 The La Ruta peloton (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 3 Alex Grant (Cannondale) weaves his way through La Ruta traffic. Helpful onlookers direct him. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

La Ruta de los Conquistadores, a mountain bike stage race, will be held again across Costa Rica from November 1-3. For its 20th edition, organizers are shortening the race by one day.

"We are going back to our roots," said Roman Urbina, the race's founder and promoter. "It will be a great cycling adventure and probably an easier race since it will be shorter."

Instead of the four-day format used in most recent years, the race will run over three days, as it was during its first edition.

New for 2012 will be an optional rafting section. "On part of day 3, we will have a non-competitive rafting section on one of the greatest rivers (the Pacuare) in the heart of the tropical jungle," said Urbina. "Once we are done with the rafting we will continue the race. This special adventure will let competitors have a bit of a break from the hard core racing. We expect a high level of competition on all levels.

"There will also be a change in day one it will be a bit shorter but a bit tougher. Day two, the volcano day, will remain the same as last year."

Adriana Rojas and Todd Wells won the 2011 edition of the race.

For more information, visit www.adventurerace.com.