Shaw aiming for Scody Cup title

Attracting a crowd: Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) struck back wheel trouble and received a lap-out but found plenty of friends whilst waiting for the peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Winning the Scody Cup wasn’t on Patrick Shaw’s to do list for this season, but at the series’ mid-point the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans rider now has his eye on the title. After taking the series lead with his Tour of Gippsland victory, Shaw now leads by 72 points after finishing runner up to Rohan Dennis at the weekend’s Tour of Geelong.

With 149 points Shaw leads the series by 72 points over Drapac’s Joseph Lewis. The series has just two rounds remaining – the Tour of Murray River and Tour of Tasmania.

“When you look at some of the previous riders who have won the Scody Cup, it’s a big deal,” Shaw said. “To have my name on the honour roll alongside the likes of William Walker, Leigh Howard and Wes Sulzberger would be pretty exciting.”

Shaw will again feature in his squad’s roster at the Tour of Murray River, however the 24-year-old isn’t getting too carried away with the idea of becoming the next Scody Cup champion. Having nearly retired from the sport at the end of last season, Shaw is just pleased to be enjoying competitive cycling once more.

“I will be going up to the Murray to enjoy myself, to try my best, and hopefully look forward to some characteristic warmer weather,” he said.

Dennis won the series’ second round in Geelong, 1:33 minutes ahead of Shaw. Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts) took third place a further 42 seconds behind.