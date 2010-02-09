Sevilla and Peña cautious in commitment to Rock Racing

Image 1 of 2 Victor Hugo Pena (Rock Racing) sitting on the front for the team. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Rock Racing's Oscar Sevilla rode a great stage and took the spoils of the overall lead. (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES)

Spaniard Oscar Sevilla and Colombian Víctor Hugo Peña have agreed to remain with Rock Racing for the 2010 season on the condition that the team receives a Continental licence from the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Colombian daily El Tiempo reports that Sevilla and Peña have confirmed conditional contracts with the team which include clauses allowing for the dissolution of the agreement if the team fails in its bid to secure Continental status.

"This signature does not mean that we are with Rock. What will happen is that if the team gets the Continental licence we will stay, otherwise we have agreed to be allowed to seek other options," Sevilla told the newspaper.

Rock Racing had hoped to secure a Professional Continental licence for the current season but was unable to satisfy the UCI's criteria for the second-tier status. Cycling's governing body is currently considering the application of the team for an extension of its third-tier Continental licence.

Spanish media sources reported earlier this month that Rock Racing could form a co-operation with Spain's Murcia team, who had have faced ongoing sponsorship difficulties since the end of the 2009 season. However, Sevilla said he is far from convinced about the reports of a Mexican registered Rock Racing-Murcia outfit.

"I am a little sceptical of everything that has happened. I train every day waiting for what will happen. There is talk of something in Mexico and Murcia, but we have nothing confirmed."