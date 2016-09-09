Sergio Henao to stay at Team Sky

Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao has penned a contract extension at Team Sky for two seasons. The Colombian had been linked to several teams for 2017 but has decided to remain with the British WorldTour team through to the end of 2018.

Cyclingnews understands that the agreement to stay was made around the time of the Olympic Games in August.

Henao played a key role in Chris Froome’s third Tour de France victory this July and finished 12th overall in the race. The 28-year-old, however, missed a chunk of the season after the UCI investigated his blood profile for abnormalities.

Team Sky, despite removing him from racing during the case, stood by the rider and brought him back ahead of the Tour de France. Henao has been with Sky since 2012 and his agent, Giuseppe Acquadro, confirmed that a new contract had been agreed.

Team Sky would not confirm the news when contacted by Cyclingnews but added that they would be announcing several rider re-signings in the coming weeks. Wout Poels is expected to be announced next week.

One rider who was rumoured to be on his way to Sky earlier in the season was Diego Rosa. The Italian had a strong first half of the season but reportedly missed three anti-doping tests, which could have triggered a ban. He was found innocent of missing two of tests and lined up for the Olympic Games.

Four teams are still linked to the rider: Sky, Astana, Movistar and BMC Racing. Cyclingnews understands that BMC is leading the chase, with one source stating that the deal has already been agreed.