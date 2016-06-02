Sergio Henao to make his return at the Criterium du Dauphine

Sergio Henao (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergio Heano will make a swift return to racing after being cleared by the UCI over biological passport concerns on Tuesday, as the Colombian will line up at the Critérium du Dauphiné, which starts this Sunday.

The Colombian was sidelined by Team Sky for a second time in his career in April as the UCI looked into anomalies in his passport, an investigation that was dropped on Tuesday after a review of the evidence that the rider submitted. Henao confirmed to Colombiasports.net on Wednesday that he will be racing at the eight-day Dauphiné in France and is holding out hope of making the team for the Tour de France.

The Tour de Suisse, starting next weekend, might have seemed more manageable given that Henao was in Colombia during his ban, but he has travelled through the night from his home to link up with the team to get back into competition as soon as possible. He has also been forced to miss a recon trip to Rio with the Colombian national team ahead of the Olympic Games road race this summer.

Just one month away from the Tour, Henao is eager to put himself in the frame by racing the Dauphiné, where Sky will line up with Chris Froome and the bulk of the team for the Tour.

"I kept working, kept training, going to the gym, took care of myself. I'm travelling overnight to Europe to race the Dauphiné, and I'm really happy to get back to racing as soon as possible, and I'm excited to be around the team which will be racing the Tour de France," Henao told Colombiasports.net.

"There is a month to go now before the Tour de France in which to hit top form. I hope to be on the list of nine."