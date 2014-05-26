Henao still in line to ride Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) slipped down the overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Sergio Henao (Sky) finished third at the 2012 Tour of Poland and is the highest placed rider to return for the 2013 edition (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky) could still be in line to ride Tour de France, despite missing a large part of the season due to medical tests.

Henao finished ninth in the 2012 Giro d'Italia, his first Grand Tour, and has ridden three more three-week races since then. An appearance at the Tour de France would be his first and Cyclingnews understands that Henao, could be part of the nine-man team that will support Chris Froome, as the team looks to take their third consecutive title.

Henao was suspended from the team's racing programme after the Tour of Oman in February. A monthly team review highlighted anomalous values in Henao's blood data. The team decided to send Henao back to his home country of Colombia to run tests to see what effects living at altitude had on the body.

The Colombian returned to Europe this weekend and it was originally understood that Henao would come back to racing at this week's Bayern Rundfahrt. However, Cyclingnews contacted the team who stated that he was not on any race programme at this time and will undergo further tests while in Europe.