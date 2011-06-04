Trending

Sergeant admits it will be hard to keep Gilbert

WorldTour leader too expensive for Belgian teams?

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Philippe Gilbert probably won't ride for a Belgian team next year, his current team manager Marc Sergeant said. The current WorldTour leader will be too expensive to keep, according to Segeant, who signed Gilbert from FJD in 2008.

