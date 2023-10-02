Sepp Kuss extends Vuelta celebration with October 19 homecoming in Durango

By Jackie Tyson
published

Free public event at Buckley Park will include bike parade and autograph session with newly-crowned Grand Tour winner

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 17 Overall race winner Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey reacts after the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 21 a 1015km stage from Hipdromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid Paisaje de la Luz UCIWT on September 17 2023 in Madrid Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Overall Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates in Madrid (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A public homecoming celebration for Durango-native Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) will be held at Buckley Park in the Colorado mountain town on Thursday, October 19. 

The popular 29-year-old gained world acclaim last month, referred to as Sepptember, for being the first US rider in a decade to win a Grand Tour, flashing the red leader’s jersey of the Vuelta a España and a broad smile from the podium in Madrid just two weeks ago. 

Kuss called his achievement a ‘beautiful storyline’ on his Instagram feed, and the postscript will continue where his cycling career began with Durango Devo, a non-profit youth organisation which today has more than 600 kids in the program as well as 90 certified and trained coaches.

The celebration will be hosted by Durango Devo for one of its most notable alumni, beginning with a public address by Kuss and a question-and-answer session. Then people of all ages are invited to participate in, a bike parade, followed by an autograph session with Kuss, live music and food. Sepp Kuss merchandise will also be available. 

Admission is free, with limited parking in the downtown area, so organisers strongly encouraged attendees to ride bicycles to the event and ‘embrace the cycling spirit’.

Read more

Sepp Kuss not aiming to be sole Tour de France leader, just a 'joker'

Sepp Kuss closes curtain on historic 2023 season after Vuelta triumph

It's SEPPtember - Kuss rises from meme to people's Vuelta a España champion

“Durango Devo is proud of all our alumni, and we’re certainly proud of Sepp Kuss! We are honored to host the Vuelta a España champion and Tour de France stage winner and celebrate his achievements in his hometown. He is a great example of what makes Durango Devo and the Durango cycling community special,” said Levi Kurlander, executive director of Durango Devo. 

Durango is also home to the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, a ‘beat the train’ annual bicycle competition from Durango to Silverton, and Fort Lewis College, which supports a successful Division I college cycling program for men and women. Organisers said the mountain town can add another claim to fame, home of ‘the Eagle of Durango’.

Kuss, along his wife Noemi, now makes his residence as a pro cyclist in Andorra. Growing up in the mountains of Durango, Kuss rode mountain bikes with the development programme and later focused on road racing. His first UCI stage race victory was in 2018 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, and two weeks later he competed in his first Vuelta at the age of 24. 

A post shared by Durango Devo (@durango.devo)

A photo posted by on

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).