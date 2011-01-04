Sentjens banned for two years for EPO use

Roy Sentjens (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Royal Belgian Cycling Federation (KBWB) announced today that it has given former Milram rider Roy Sentjens a two-year suspension and €10,000 fine for doping.

Sentjens tested positive in an out-of-competition test on August 16, 2010 for erythropoeitin (EPO). After initially declaring his innocence, the 29-year-old confessed to using the drug in an attempt to get results and gain a contract for the 2011 season.

While Sentjens immediately retired from the sport after his admission, the KBWB clarified in its statement that the period for appeal of its decision has not yet ended.