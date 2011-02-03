Search2retain ready to pounce at Mt. Buller

Image 1 of 3 Paul van der Ploeg races to third place in the short track. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 2 of 3 Luke Fetch comes home to the finish. (Image credit: Tony Fetch) Image 3 of 3 The early break (l-r): Neil Van Der Ploeg and Brodie Talbot, both of Search2Retain/MyTeam2, Cameron Jennings (Budget Forklifts) and Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Australia's first professional combined mountain bike and road racing team will descend on Mt Buller this weekend to compete for the first time in the fourth leg of the 2010-2011 Australian Mountain Bike Series.

The team, named Search2retain, comprises of a 14-strong squad of elite, home-grown riders which embrace both mountain bike and road racing disciplines.

Boasting a promising line up, team members include Brodie Talbot, Cal Britten, Jack Lamshed, Jake Klanbat, James Boal, Jay Burke, Luke Fetch, Neil van Der Ploeg, Paul van Der Ploeg, Scott Liston, Steven Robb, Tom Donald, Nathan Elliott and Charles Howlett.

Team Director and Founder, Peter Shandon believes the team has what it takes to be successful and sustainable. "It's extremely exciting to officially announce the team. The unique combination of riders gives us the edge to compete both on the road and in the dirt all year round," said Shandon.

"Our goal is to compete at the highest level within Australia and we believe our impact will be strong given the experience our riders have gained on the elite circuit over the years."

Six of the team members will compete among more than 300 cross country and downhill riders in Mt. Buller on February 5 and 6, including Adelaide young gun Troy Brosnan who was crowned junior downhill world champion in Canada last year.

Looking forward, the team will chase their cycling dreams in 2012 with plans to compete on the international circuit in Asia.

The official team launch will be held in March 25 in Melbourne.

Team Search2retain for 2011

Elite men cross country

Jack Lamshed (VIC)

Scott Liston (VIC)

Neil van Der Ploeg (VIC)

Under 23 men cross country

Cal Britten (VIC)

Luke Fetch (VIC)

Paul van Der Ploeg (VIC)

Road

James Boal (VIC)

Jay Burke (VIC)

Tom Donald (VIC)

Nathan Elliott (VIC)

Charles Howlett (VIC)

Jake Klanbat (VIC)

Steven Robb (VIC)

Brodie Talbot (NSW)