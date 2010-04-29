Scoles wins during debut with new professional team
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
New Zealander opens European campaign with victory
New Zealand's Matt Scoles opened his 2010 European racing campaign on Sunday with a win for his new professional downhill mountain bike team, Cingolani-Proton. Scoles has now been based in Italy with his new team for two weeks, and he raced at the XI Trophy Terme di Fontecchio, Citta di Castello (Perugia) against a talented Italian field mixed with other international racers.
Scoles defeated Gambirasio Carlo and Francesco Petrucci for the win.
