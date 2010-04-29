Trending

Scoles wins during debut with new professional team

,

New Zealander opens European campaign with victory

Matt Scoles (Cingolani-Proton) on the top step of the podium at the XI Trophy Terme di Fontecchio, Citta di Castello (Perugia) in Italy

(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))
Matt Scoles (Cingolani-Proton) races to a win at his European debut event for 2010.

(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

New Zealand's Matt Scoles opened his 2010 European racing campaign on Sunday with a win for his new professional downhill mountain bike team, Cingolani-Proton. Scoles has now been based in Italy with his new team for two weeks, and he raced at the XI Trophy Terme di Fontecchio, Citta di Castello (Perugia) against a talented Italian field mixed with other international racers.

Scoles defeated Gambirasio Carlo and Francesco Petrucci for the win.