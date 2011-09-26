Sciandri praises Cavendish's Worlds performance

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish is the new world champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Max Sciandri, a friend and confidant of new world champion, Mark Cavendish, said the Worlds have been occupying the Manxman all year and that the sprint victory was just desserts after an impressive performance from the whole British team.

"What can you really say? He deserved it," said Sciandri a coach at BMC racing, after the finish in Copenhagen.

"[The Worlds] have been a massive deal for him this year. He’s been saying 'I’m going to put the stripes on the house here, I’m going to put the stripes on the car that way, I’m gonna buy a Harley with a rainbow tank…’ so you know, it’s always been in his mind - just like the Olympics are on his mind."

The pair live near one another in Quarrata, in Tuscany and Sciandri has doled out advice and guidance to the 26-year-old in the five or six years they’ve known each other. Sciandri used to be director of Great Britain’s talent production line, the British Academy, where Cavendish also spent time as a young rider.

"It’s good to see a British guy in a British team - if they announce it - with a rainbow jersey," said Sciandri who used to ride for Great Britain and came third in the Olympic road race in Atlanta in 1996. "I think we’re going to see it quite a lot of the jersey it in the front next year. He’s going to honour it in the best of ways I’m sure."

In terms of performances, Sciandri said Cavendish’s victory today possibly trumps his ride at Milan-San Remo in 2009 when he sprinted out of a group and caught Cervelo Test Team’s Heinrich Haussler on the line. "He’s ticked a big box today."

Sciandri, who retired from racing in 2004 also said BMC Racing was in the hunt to sign Cavendish, who now looks a dead certainty to opt for Team Sky in 2012.

"I’m happy for him. I would loved for him to have signed with us with at BMC - [but] it was a just a possibility that was explored, I wish him well," he said.