Schumacher ready for comeback

Stefan Schumacher is preparing for his comeback to pro racing after serving a two-year doping-related suspension. His ban runs out at the end of August, but he knows it may be until 2011 before he races again.

“I am fit and am excited about racing again,” he told the German newspaper Teckbote.de

He is looking to sign with a Professional Continental team, and said that he is holding discussions with several teams.

Schumacher, 29, denied that he has reached an agreement with the Italian team Acqua & Sapone where he would supposedly be riding with fellow German Matthias Kessler. Kessler, whose two-year-ban for testosterone doping expired last summer, is still recovering from head injuries suffered in a crash on Mallorca earlier this year. “That is not a theme at the moment.”

It looks more likely that his comeback will be next year rather than this year, he said. “The timing is really not ideal to find a team,” he said, although he has not given up hopes of riding the Vuelta a Espana. That race starts on August 28, the day after his suspension ends.

Schumacher was suspended for two years after testing positive twice for EPO-CERA during the Tour de France 2008. He also tested positive for the same substance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.