Schleck takes on Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 3 A relaxed Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) in action at Pais Vasco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 All smiles from Andy Schleck and Dirk Demol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck will ride the Amstel Gold Race, and while he knows he is not yet at top form, he is relieved to be back in the peloton.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," the RadioShack-Nissan rider said, insisting he will work his way back up to the top, however long it may take.

Schleck broke his pelvis at last year's Criterium du Dauphine, and subsequently missed both the Tour de France and Olympics. He has been slowly making progress during a troubled his comeback, with reports indicating he was lacking the discipline and motivation to train and race.

“Slowly, I am making progress,” he told the Luxembourg newspaper Le Quotidien. "I think I'm back on the right track. I don't know when I'll be back in good form. Maybe this year, maybe next year. I realize now that it was impossible to go from scratch to a high level, and that in just six months."

So far this year Schleck has started but not finished the Tour Down Under, Tour of the Basque Country, the Tour de Mediterranean and Tirreno-Adriatico.

While the Luxembourger is not yet aiming for the podium at the Amstel Gold Race, it is important for him to take part.

"Even though I can't fight for the win, I want to show that I am there. Then I'll ride the Tour of California, the Tour of Switzerland, the national championship and of course the Tour de France," he said.