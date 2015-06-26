Sauser to retire after UCI Marathan World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Christoph Sauser at the 2008 Olympic Games (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Former World Champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) chases team-mate Todd Wells and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) on the Prescott trails (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) moments after crossing the line for a close second place. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 5 Former UCI MTB Marathon World Champion Christoph Sauser ended in third place at the 2014 UCI MTB Marathon World Championships after a mechanical stunted his title charge held at the Cascades MTB Park on Sunday. (Image credit: Gameplan Media) Image 5 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Image credit: Action Pictures Ireland)

Swiss mountain bike star Christoph Sauser announced he will retire from racing after the UCI Marathon World Championships in Val Gardena, Italy this weekend. The 38-year-old aims to go out on top and claim his fourth career marathon title.

"One last shot to win Marathon Worlds before I retire from the pro circus," Sauser said. Now recovered from injuries sustained in a crash while training in Gränichen earlier this month, he is ready to put everything into his final race. "With my crash now behind me, which left me out with two broken ribs, I am very positive to put all my energy into this climber's course in the Italian Dolomites."

Sauser started his career as a downhill racer, but quickly found his place in cross country. He won the bronze medal in the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, six Swiss titles, two overall World Cups (2004 and 2005) and one cross country World Championship in 2008. In recent years he transitioned to endurance events, and found ample success in the ABSA Cape Epic, winning five titles, in addition to his three marathon world championships.

"Ever since I started racing professionally, I have had supportive people around me who have inspired me to perform at my best. Their hard work allowed me to focus entirely on what I was at the races to do – which was to win. Without them, I would not have achieved what I have, especially such a long career, and I am super thankful for that," Sauser said.

After eight years racing for Specialized, Sauser will assume the role of Global Sports Marketing Performance Director for the company. He will continue to work with Specialized athletes and identify new talent in all disciplines.

"Mountain biking has been my life for over 20 years now, and I am very excited to be able to help develop the next generation of champions for Specialized," he concluded.