Trending

Sauser aims for Trans Germany three-peat

Cape Epic winner will return to German MTB stage race

Image 1 of 3

Christoph Sauser (Specialized)

Christoph Sauser (Specialized)
(Image credit: Peter Musch / Trans Germany)
Image 2 of 3

2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on

2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 3

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

When hundreds of mountain bikers have a crack at the 6th annual Trans Germany on June 6, one man is hoping to head the peloton from Sonthofen to Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The race's most dominant rider during the past two years, Christoph Sauser (Specialized), would like to become the first-ever three-time winner of the race. He previously claimed titles in 2010 and 2011.

Related Articles

Japanese champ Yamamoto joins Kulhavy, Sauser & Co. on Specialized

MTB superstars support Sauser's charity race

Sauser and Stander ready for Cape Epic

Sauser & Stander wrap up with final stage and overall win

In recent weeks, Sauser won the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race with teammate Burry Stander.

The Trans Germany is a four-day mountain bike stage race for individuals with a total distance of 275 kilometers and some 8,500 meters of elevation gain.

It will kick off in Sonthofen, then visit Pfronten, Lermoos (Austria) and Seefeld (Austria) before finishing in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

For more information on the race, visit www.bike-transgermany.de.