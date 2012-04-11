Sauser aims for Trans Germany three-peat

Image 1 of 3 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) (Image credit: Peter Musch / Trans Germany) Image 2 of 3 2012 Cape Epic Winners Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized spray champaign as Max Knox and Kohei Yamamoto of Songo-Specialized look on (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 3 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser in Koggelberg Biosphere during stage 5 of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the Overberg Primary & High School in Caledon to Oak Valley Wine Estate in the Elgin Valley, South Africa on the 30 March 2012 (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

When hundreds of mountain bikers have a crack at the 6th annual Trans Germany on June 6, one man is hoping to head the peloton from Sonthofen to Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The race's most dominant rider during the past two years, Christoph Sauser (Specialized), would like to become the first-ever three-time winner of the race. He previously claimed titles in 2010 and 2011.

In recent weeks, Sauser won the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race with teammate Burry Stander.

The Trans Germany is a four-day mountain bike stage race for individuals with a total distance of 275 kilometers and some 8,500 meters of elevation gain.

It will kick off in Sonthofen, then visit Pfronten, Lermoos (Austria) and Seefeld (Austria) before finishing in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

For more information on the race, visit www.bike-transgermany.de.