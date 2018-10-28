Sastre's Tour de France win commemorated on 10th anniversary

Image 1 of 5 Carlos Sastre moved into yellow after his 2008 win atop Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Carlos Sastre outside the renamed El Barraco sports complex (Image credit: Diputación de Ávila/@dipuavila) Image 3 of 5 The ceremony was held at the town hall in El Barraco (Image credit: Diputación de Ávila/@dipuavila) Image 4 of 5 Carlos Sastre outside the renamed El Barraco sports complex (Image credit: Diputación de Ávila/@dipuavila) Image 5 of 5 Cadel Evans congratulates Carlos Sastre on his 2008 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Carlos Sastre was honoured on the 10th anniversary of his Tour de France victory with a ceremony in his home town of El Barraco, where the local sports facilities were renamed 'The Carlos Sastre Sports Complex'.

The Spaniard won the Tour in 2008, beating Cadel Evans and Bernard Kohl to the top step of the podium. It was the crowning achievement of his career.

This year marks 10 years since the victory, and celebrations were held on Saturday in the small town of El Barraco, in the province of Avila, west of Madrid.

Five-time Tour champion Miguel Indurain, who handed the Vélo d'Or trophy to Alejandro Valverde on Friday, was present, as were fellow former yellow jersey winners Pedro Delgado (1988) and Federico Bahamontes (1959). Also among the hundreds of locals were Spanish national coach Javier Minguez and former team director Manolo Saiz.

A ceremony was held at the town hall before moving to the sports complex to unveil the two pillars that now mark the entrance, one bearing his name and the other his face.

"I don't know if I deserve this, but I feel happy because lots of us have come together to remember my victory, along with many other experiences," said Sastre, according to Spanish news agency EFE.