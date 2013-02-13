Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot team announces 2013 team

Image 1 of 4 Karen Jarchow (Image credit: Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Professional Mountain Bike Team) Image 2 of 4 Steve Thompson (Image credit: Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Professional Mountain Bike Team) Image 3 of 4 The logo for the Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot MTB Team (Image credit: Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Professional Mountain Bike Team) Image 4 of 4 Mack Franklin (Image credit: Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Professional Mountain Bike Team)

The Santa Fe Brewing - Pivot Professional Mountain Bike Team announced its roster for 2013, including 2012 singlespeed stage race world champion Macky Franklin, Karen Jarchow and Steve Thompson. The domestic, US-based team will focus on cross country and enduro racing.

"I'm stoked to race with Steve and Karen," said Cyclingnews blogger Franklin. "I'm also stoked to be representing brands that are doing great things to promote the sport."

Franklin placed fourth at the Downieville Classic, third at super D nationals and second at singlespeed worlds in 2012, and he won the Mountain States Cup series overall title. He's looking to build on these successes in 2013 with appearances at the US Pro XCT series, Big Mountain Enduro series, Colorado Freeride Festival and Downieville among other races.

Jarchow will focus on racing cross country, but will participate in some enduros, too. Look for her at US Pro XCTs, Teva Mountain Games, Breck Epic and the Big Mountain Enduro series. 2013 will be her fourth year riding mountain bikes. In her first season, she went from beginner to expert in her local series, earning her the "anti-sandbagger award." She's since gone on to win even more prestigious titles and placed second in the 2012 Rocky Mountain Endurance Series. She is the current women's record holder for fastest lap at the 12 Hours of Snowmass.

Thompson will focus on enduro races in the Rocky Mountain region as well as some marathons. He will be splitting his time between racing, managing the team and competing in motocross.

The team will race Pivot Bikes: the Les for Cross Country and the Mach 5.7 Carbon for enduro.

The Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot team is serious about results, but is also just as serious about having fun and promoting the sport.

"Racing is a great way to meet people and share my passion for bikes," said Franklin. "I want to build this community and get people excited about racing bikes. I'm especially excited to help the growth of enduro in the United States. I think we've built a strong base, and I'm looking forward to growing with this team."

"When it comes down to it," says Jarchow, "We're all just stoked on bikes. Results aside, it's all about having fun. If you're staying motivated and keeping it fun, results will follow."