Sanremo: Napolitano keeps dreaming

Italian Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) is moving closer to his dream of winning Milano-Sanremo. He looks ahead to next season and another chance at winning Italy's biggest one-day sprinters' classic.

"Sanremo was a dream of mine when I was younger and saw Mario Cipollini winning on the Via Roma. Now I am there racing, and I have the possibility to realise that dream," Napolitano told Tuttobiciweb.

He placed fifth in 2006 and 11th in 2007, and this year's results show he can be back at the top next year. He won four times this season and 11 times finished second.

"It has been a positive year," he continued. "It would have been better to have turned some of those second places into wins, but I am happy nonetheless. I will try for more in 2010."

Napolitano shares the role as sprint captain on Russia's Katusha team with Aussie Robbie McEwen and 2006 Sanremo winner, Italian Filippo Pozzato. The trio accounted for 11 of Katusha's wins this season.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed