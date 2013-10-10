Sánchez: I’ve got no deal yet for 2014
Euskaltel leader denies rumours that he has agreed to join Saxo Bank
While most of Euskaltel-Euskadi’s big names have sorted out deals with new teams for next season, Samuel Sánchez, the Basque squad’s marquee rider, has admitted he doesn’t yet have anything in place for 2014. The 2008 Olympic road race champion has been linked with a move to Saxo Bank, but insists he has not had any contact with Bjarne Riis’ squad.
