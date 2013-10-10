Sánchez: I’ve got no deal yet for 2014

Image 1 of 3 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) awaits the start of Vuelta stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

While most of Euskaltel-Euskadi’s big names have sorted out deals with new teams for next season, Samuel Sánchez, the Basque squad’s marquee rider, has admitted he doesn’t yet have anything in place for 2014. The 2008 Olympic road race champion has been linked with a move to Saxo Bank, but insists he has not had any contact with Bjarne Riis’ squad.



