Sam Bennett wins stage 3 at Vuelta a Espana – Video highlights

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a career-first victory at the Vuelta a España on Monday, winning stage 3 in a bunch sprint from Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mitchelton-Scott's Luka Mezgec.

While it was Bennett's first Vuelta win, it was the Irish road race champion's fourth victory this month, following three wins at the BinckBank Tour ahead of the Spanish Grand Tour, and his 12th win in 2019, after stage victories at races including the UAE Tour, Paris-Nice, the Tour of Turkey and the Critérium du Dauphiné.

"It means a lot to get another Grand Tour victory," said the 28-year-old, having also won three stages at last year's Giro d'Italia, "especially in the Irish champion's jersey. I'm very proud to wear it and win in this jersey."

Watch how Bennett won his Vuelta stage in the video highlights below.